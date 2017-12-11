FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Dec 11
December 11, 2017 / 5:45 AM / in 2 days

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Dec 11

2 分钟阅读

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Two hospital systems Ascension and Providence St. Joseph Health are in talks about a possible merger as a series of deals shape up to further consolidate control of the healthcare landscape. on.wsj.com/2AtiZyb

- The government of Qatar and British weapons maker Bae Systems Plc have finalized a multi-billion deal for 24 combat jets, continuing a weapons buying spree by the Middle East country. on.wsj.com/2AsKvMb

- JP Morgan Chase & Co has hired Barclays Plc card executive Matthew Massaua to oversee the popular rewards card and other Sapphire cards. on.wsj.com/2ArX7mx

- The White House is preparing to roll out a long-delayed infrastructure rebuilding plan in January, as U.S. President Donald Trump's advisers bet that voters want a $1 trillion road-and-bridge-building plan, even though it is opposed by some lawmakers. on.wsj.com/2Atabbu

- Three people have been arrested for allegedly throwing fire bombs at a synagogue in the Swedish city of Goteborg, the second anti-Jewish attack in the Nordic nation in two days. on.wsj.com/2At6tyt (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

