PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 13
#公司新闻(英文)
December 13, 2017 / 5:43 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 13

2 分钟阅读

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A career Justice Department lawyer Bruce Ohr was recently transferred from the deputy attorney general's office to another division because he failed to inform officials of a September 2016 meeting with the author of a controversial dossier on then-candidate Donald Trump. on.wsj.com/2iUI6Pc

- U.S. law-enforcement officials are investigating allegations of corruption in the awarding of the 2016 Olympic Games to Brazil. on.wsj.com/2iXIywc

- Facebook Inc plans to book more revenue in the countries where it sells ads, becoming the latest U.S. tech giant to bow to pressure from foreign governments to simplify its tax structure and potentially pay more income tax overseas. on.wsj.com/2j0oskB

- General Electric Co recently conducted an internal review into the flying of a spare business jet to accompany former Chief Executive Jeff Immelt, as it seeks to understand an unusual practice that went on for years and surprised investors when they learned of it in October. on.wsj.com/2iVG2pW

- A lawyer for President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., asked the House Intelligence Committee to open a "formal inquiry" into what he said were leaks by committee members or staff following the younger Mr. Trump's interview with the panel earlier this month. on.wsj.com/2iYVl1i

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

