22 天前
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 13
2017年7月13日

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 13

路透新闻部

July 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Christopher Wray, President Trump's nominee to lead the FBI, pledged to be an independent leader who wouldn't let politics interfere with the bureau's investigations. on.wsj.com/2tODkXV

- U.S. President Trump sought to refute allegations that the Russian government tried to help his presidential campaign and damage that of Hillary Clinton, arguing his policies run counter to the Kremlin's interests. on.wsj.com/2tP6UfS

- U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen told a House panel she expects forces holding down prices to fade in coming months, allowing the Fed to stick to plans for gradual rate increases. on.wsj.com/2tOSL2k

- Berkshire Hathaway Energy is racing to get Texas regulators to sign off on its takeover of Oncor in an effort to outpace hedge fund Elliott Management. on.wsj.com/2tOIeo7

- Alphabet's Google won a reprieve from one of its biggest legal battles in Europe when a Paris court threw out a $1.27 billion bill that France's tax authority has sought from the search giant. on.wsj.com/2tOB6YI

- The German government called on Siemens to explain how gas turbines it had sold for use at a Russian power plant got diverted to Crimea, possibly violating EU sanctions in the wake of Moscow's annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula. on.wsj.com/2tOtky6

- Apple will begin storing all cloud data for its customers in China with a government-owned company, a move that means relinquishing some control over its data. on.wsj.com/2tP77ja

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

