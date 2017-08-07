FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 天前
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - August 7
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月7日

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - August 7

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Google's new diversity chief, Danielle Brown, criticized the contents of an employee's memo that went viral inside the company for suggesting Google has fewer female engineers because men are better suited for the job. on.wsj.com/2vvGeo5

- The US military called off a search-and-rescue mission for three Marines missing after their Osprey aircraft went down in waters off Australia's east coast, military officials said. on.wsj.com/2vvCsuT

-WeWork Companies Inc raised $500 million to expand operations in South Korea and Southeast Asia. The New York-based company, said that it also acquired Singapore co-working firm, Spacemob Pte Ltd in a separate deal. on.wsj.com/2vwbTFE

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

