FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - August 10
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月10日 / 凌晨4点49分 / 4 天前

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - August 10

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Under a deal to bring Avaya Inc out of Chapter 11 to exit bankruptcy, benefit payments to nearly 8,000 participants in a legacy pension plan for salaried workers will be taken over by the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corp, the federal government's retirement guarantor. on.wsj.com/2vHl06u

- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice asked President Donald Trump to extend his support for the coal industry by providing about $4.5 billion a year in federal funding for Eastern coal, a proposal miners in Western states say goes against free-market principles. on.wsj.com/2vHaVXo

- Federal agents raided the Virginia home of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, to obtain documents and other material tied to foreign bank accounts and tax matters for possible violations of lobbying and money-laundering laws. on.wsj.com/2vGDowv

- Facebook Inc is redesigning its video tab to bring an original programming front-and-center. The revamped video tab called 'Watch' includes sections that showcase videos a user's friends are watching or those that spark a lot of debate on the platform. on.wsj.com/2vHb9hf

- Smartphone company Essential Products Inc, founded by the creator of Google's android mobile software, confirmed it has a new $300 million investment as it prepares to take on Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics with the launch of a new phone. on.wsj.com/2vH1bwm (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below