3 天前
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - August 11
2017年8月11日 / 凌晨4点46分 / 3 天前

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - August 11

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Benchmark Capital sued Uber Technologies Inc's former chief Travis Kalanick alleging that he defrauded directors into giving him more control over the board by hiding a range of "inappropriate and unethical directives". on.wsj.com/2vJweHW

- Alphabet Inc's Google canceled a companywide meeting about diversity just before it was set to begin Thursday, citing safety concerns after right-wing commentators published the names of certain employees. on.wsj.com/2vK7XRQ

-US investigators uncovered a global financial network run by a senior Islamic State official that funneled money to an alleged ISIS operative in the US through fake eBay transactions, according to a recently unsealed FBI affidavit. on.wsj.com/2vKKU9E

-US President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national emergency Thursday, establishing a formal designation for the crisis that could shape the way his administration responds. on.wsj.com/2vKrguv

-Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker defended a $3 billion tax-incentive package to lure Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Co Ltd to the state, amid a growing chorus of concerns about the hefty bill to taxpayers. on.wsj.com/2vKEXt5

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

