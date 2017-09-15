FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 15
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月15日 / 凌晨4点37分 / 1 个月前

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 15

3 分钟阅读

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Google parent Alphabet Inc has held talks to invest about $1 billion in ride-hailing company Lyft Inc. on.wsj.com/2y2lb9Z

- North Korea fired a missile over Japan early Friday local time for the second time in a month, defying rising international efforts to force it to abandon course. on.wsj.com/2y2EobT

- Vegetable and fruit producer Dole Food Co is exploring a sale, months after filing to go public. on.wsj.com/2y26pjt

- Facebook Inc said it will stop allowing advertisers who promote news articles on the site to modify the headlines and descriptions that appear with them. on.wsj.com/2y2lEsL

- In a series of tweets, U.S. President Donald Trump said there had been no agreement on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program which he moved to end last week, but he repeated his desire to aid this group of young immigrants who are currently protected by DACA. on.wsj.com/2y2lOjR

- Three former Google employees filed a class-action lawsuit against the tech company, alleging it discriminated against women in pay and promotions. on.wsj.com/2y2gWvh

- SoftBank Group Corp is nearing a deal to take a substantial stake in Uber Technologies Inc but only if the Japanese technology investor can persuade shareholders to sell enough stock at a steep discount. on.wsj.com/2y2htgL

- The Trump administration extended U.S. sanctions relief to Iran as part of its 2015 nuclear agreement, senior U.S. officials said, but levied new sanctions over Tehran's ballistic missile program, cyber attacks and extremism support. on.wsj.com/2y2Lywy (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

