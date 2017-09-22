FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Sept 22
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月22日 / 凌晨4点58分 / 1 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Sept 22

2 分钟阅读

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Standard & Poor's became the last of the three major rating agencies to lower its view on China's creditworthiness, a move that came as China has taken forceful measures to tamp down risks and emphasize stability. on.wsj.com/2xzs9qg

- North Korea's foreign minister Ri Yong Ho said the country could detonate a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's speech before the United Nations. on.wsj.com/2xyUk8K

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co plans to cut its workforce by 10 percent, according to a person familiar with the plans. on.wsj.com/2xyUZqK

- General Motors Co is laying off more than 250 workers from an engine factory in Canada and trimming production at two U.S. facilities, fallout from a strike at a vehicle-assembly plant in Ontario. on.wsj.com/2xz4m9N

- Facebook Inc, under fire for its response to Russian activity on its site before the U.S. presidential election, agreed to hand over detailed information on thousands of Russian-backed ads to congressional investigators and said it would take steps to increase political transparency. on.wsj.com/2xyDbvZ

- On the eve of a closely watched speech on Brexit by UK Prime Minister Theresa May, the European Union's chief negotiator said Britain needs to speedily present concrete proposals on all the main sticking points for the talks to advance. on.wsj.com/2xycmrs (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below