PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 27
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月27日 / 凌晨5点03分 / 22 天前

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 27

2 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Senators criticized the Securities and Exchange Commission's new leader, Jay Clayton, at a hearing on Tuesday for how the agency handled a 2016 breach of its cornerstone system for storing market-moving information. on.wsj.com/2fP9zjY

- Equifax Inc moved to take concrete action over its massive hack ahead of congressional hearings next week, announcing on Tuesday that Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Smith would step aside. on.wsj.com/2xDbnWS

- An investor group including U.S. private-equity firm TPG Capital is looking to sell its controlling stake in one of Indonesia's oldest finance companies, BFI Finance Indonesia , in a deal that could value the company at about $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2xzMvgX

- Republicans are reconsidering their plans to cut individual income tax rates for the highest-earning households to 35 percent, as they gear up to release a blueprint on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the discussions. on.wsj.com/2xymDBW

- Twitter Inc on Tuesday said it would begin testing a new limit of 280 characters, double its current limit, as a concession to users who have been clamoring for changes to the short-messaging service. on.wsj.com/2wSc8w9

- Uber Technologies Inc said it may cease operations in the Canadian province of Quebec in protest of more stringent training rules for drivers there. on.wsj.com/2frqR6q

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

