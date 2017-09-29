PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - September 29

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A day after announcing their tax plan, Senate Republicans debated scaling back one of their largest and most controversial proposals to pay for lower tax rates - repeal of the individual deduction for state and local taxes. on.wsj.com/2yJB9qV

- Twitter Inc on Thursday offered its first public information on Russian use of its platform during the U.S. presidential election, but its limited disclosure only fueled criticism from lawmakers who are pushing for greater transparency from internet companies over how their platforms are manipulated. on.wsj.com/2ycE5iG

- China will force auto makers to accelerate production of electric vehicles by 2019, a move that will ripple around the globe as the industry bends to the will of the world's largest car market. on.wsj.com/2x0wE9d

- Eight months after Toshiba Corp said it wanted to sell part of its memory-chip unit, it finally signed a $18 billion deal on Thursday with a buyer group which is led by Bain Capital LLC and will get financing from Apple Inc, South Korean chip maker SK Hynix Inc and other technology companies. on.wsj.com/2xHcRxo

- Chevron Corp on Thursday named Michael Wirth as its next chief executive who will be succeeding John Watson on Feb. 1. on.wsj.com/2xFAfeZ

- The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday it would consider whether public employees can be required to pay union dues, revisiting an issue that deadlocked the court after Justice Antonin Scalia's death last year. on.wsj.com/2yKMvL3 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)