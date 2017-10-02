FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 2
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 早上7点04分 / 16 天前

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 2

2 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Google Inc said it will end this week its decade-old "first click free" policy that required news websites to give readers free access to articles from Google's search results. on.wsj.com/2hGUh4G

- Monarch Airlines announced it has entered into administration, saying that as of Oct. 2, all its flights have been canceled and it is no longer operating. on.wsj.com/2hGjOv0

- Rio Tinto Ltd said it had completed a pilot run spanning nearly 62 miles with trains operated by individuals in an air-conditioned control room hundreds of miles away. on.wsj.com/2hGo9hG

- Global Logistic Properties Ltd on Monday announced plans to acquire a portfolio of assets in Europe for 2.4 billion euros ($2.82 billion). on.wsj.com/2hGGew7

- Oracle Corp co-founder Larry Ellison took aim at Amazon Inc's cloud-computing division, touting his company's newest database technology that he claimed his rival can't match. on.wsj.com/2hGycDx

$1 = 0.8504 euros Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below