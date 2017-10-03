PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Inc badly missed its goal of building 1,500 Model 3 cars in the third quarter, the first sign that the production ramp-up for the new sedan isn't going as smoothly as planned. on.wsj.com/2hHMaor

- Facebook Inc on Monday said it estimates 10 million people saw ads it has discovered on its platform paid for by Russian entities, but warned that it may not have uncovered all malicious activity that attempted to interfere in the American political process. on.wsj.com/2hI7r1u

- Jeff Immelt, the longtime leader of General Electric Co , is stepping aside as chairman and leaving the board of the industrial giant several months ahead of schedule. on.wsj.com/2hIjVWC

- Uber Technologies Inc's board is bracing for a contentious battle over voting control after two investors, Shervin Pishevar and Steve Russell, threatened legal action ahead of a planned vote Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2hGU8hJ

- Sony Corp said the head of its videogame unit, Andrew House who steered PlayStation 4 sales to the top spot globally, will leave the Japanese conglomerate by the end of this year. on.wsj.com/2hJSQm1