PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 4
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月4日 / 凌晨5点37分 / 14 天前

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 4

2 分钟阅读

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A massive data breach at Yahoo in 2013 was far more extensive than previously disclosed, affecting all of its 3 billion user accounts, new parent company Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2yWGtXQ

- Uber Technologies Inc's board unanimously approved a series of corporate changes along with a multibillion-dollar investment from SoftBank Group. on.wsj.com/2yYBdDg

- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc made a bet on American truckers with a deal on Tuesday to acquire nearly 40 percent of the operator of Pilot and Flying J travel centers. on.wsj.com/2yWxrKw

- Ford Motor Co will shift about $7 billion toward the development of more trucks and sport-utility vehicles while "attacking" costs, part of new Chief Executive Jim Hackett's strategic plan for the No. 2 U.S. auto maker. on.wsj.com/2yWHq2A

- Tim Leissner, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc senior banker linked to alleged financial fraud involving Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd was barred from the U.S. securities industry for failing to cooperate with a regulator's investigation. on.wsj.com/2yWK3kY (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

