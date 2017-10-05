FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 5
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月5日 / 凌晨5点16分 / 14 天前

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 5

2 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc issued a software update Wednesday that it said addresses some cellular-connectivity issues that have affected its newest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 3. on.wsj.com/2hOcJZ4

- Verizon Communications Inc said its top media executive, Marni Walden, is leaving in February and her responsibilities will be split among existing executives at the telecom giant. on.wsj.com/2hNapBQ

- Airbnb Inc's marketing chief Jonathan Mildenhall is departing the online home-rental company where he was known for promoting diversity in advertising and guiding the brand through controversies that attended its rapid growth. on.wsj.com/2hOFHs0

- AT&T Inc Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said the telecommunications giant isn't looking to bring a "telephone company culture" to Time Warner Inc and "really screw it up" after it closes its pending $85 billion acquisition of the media company. on.wsj.com/2hQYjI0

- Continued adoption of Monsanto Co's latest soybean, cotton and corn products drove quarterly revenue for the seed giant in what it called a challenging agricultural environment. on.wsj.com/2hNjLxf (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below