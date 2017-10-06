FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 6
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月6日 / 凌晨5点04分 / 12 天前

2 分钟阅读

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Honeywell International Inc is pursuing an acquisition of water-filtration company Evoqua Water Technologies, which is laying the groundwork for an initial public offering. on.wsj.com/2z3empU

- Netflix Inc is raising prices for its streaming-video services in the U.S., betting that subscribers will tolerate higher monthly fees and help fuel the company's big investments in TV and movie programming. on.wsj.com/2z2w5hh

- Facebook Inc cut references to Russia from a public report in April about manipulation of its platform around the presidential election because of concerns among the company's lawyers and members of its policy team, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2z2ygl1

- Boeing Co on Thursday said it plans to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences Corp, a maker of aerial drones and pilotless flying systems in a move the company said could pave the way for fleets of small flying taxis. on.wsj.com/2z2yhp5

- Firearm and ammunition maker Vista Outdoor Inc tapped the former head of recreational-vehicle company Arctic Cat Inc, Christopher Metz, to be its next CEO. on.wsj.com/2z1zRaI (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

