PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 10
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月10日 / 凌晨5点04分 / 8 天前

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 10

2 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bowing to mounting pressure, General Electric is giving activist investor Trian Fund Management a seat on its board as the struggling industrial company looks for ways to revamp its operations and reverse its slumping stock price. on.wsj.com/2wKfTQo

- The Trump administration is formally withdrawing federal limits on carbon emissions at power plants, triggering the next stage of what is likely to be a years long fight over the government's centerpiece regulation for slowing climate change. on.wsj.com/2wJpLtu

- More than a dozen wildfires in Northern California destroyed at least 2,000 houses and businesses, killed 10 people and turned parts of the state's bucolic wine country into an inferno. on.wsj.com/2wK0jnK

- Weinstein Co is considering changing its name as it moves to distance itself from former co-chairman Harvey Weinstein, the larger-than-life Hollywood mogul who was once the studio's biggest asset, but who has become its biggest liability. on.wsj.com/2wK0pvC

- Google found that Russian-linked entities bought tens of thousands of dollars worth of politically motivated ads on its platform before and after the U.S. election. on.wsj.com/2wK0yza

- ESPN suspended network host Jemele Hill for violating its social media policy, after she advocated a boycott of Dallas Cowboys sponsors who are also ESPN sponsors. on.wsj.com/2wJpQ0g

- Unilever pulled an online video ad for its blockbuster body wash brand Dove and apologized after critics called the spot racist. on.wsj.com/2wKhCW0

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

