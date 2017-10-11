FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 11
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月11日 / 凌晨5点18分 / 7 天前

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 11

2 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Activist investor Nelson Peltz narrowly lost his bid to win a board seat at Procter & Gamble, but his campaign isn't going away, promising to keep pressure on P&G to change. on.wsj.com/2y9j0Fq

- Driver's license data for around 10.9 million Americans was compromised during the breach of Equifax's systems, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2y7NLdQ

- Fire officials issued grim tallies as more than a dozen wildfires tore through Northern California: at least 17 people dead and more than 100 missing. on.wsj.com/2y9jDPi

- A Turkish court sentenced Wall Street Journal reporter Ayla Albayrak to two years and one month in prison Tuesday, declaring her guilty of engaging in terrorist propaganda in support of a banned Kurdish separatist organization through one of her Journal articles. on.wsj.com/2y9M67O

- Wal-Mart Stores will deepen its cost-cutting and introduce zero-based budgeting in some units, efforts to free up funds for new e-commerce and store improvements in an increasingly competitive retail environment. on.wsj.com/2yah9Ap

- A systems error during a technology test Tuesday inadvertently published scores of erroneous test headlines and articles on Dow Jones Newswires. on.wsj.com/2y94rSq (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

