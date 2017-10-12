PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 12

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to sign an executive order Thursday to initiate the unwinding of the Affordable Care Act, paving the way for sweeping changes to health-insurance regulations that would allow an expansion of less-comprehensive health plans. on.wsj.com/2g2y0dt

- The Chinese government is pushing some of its biggest tech companies—including Tencent, Weibo and a unit of Alibaba—to give the state a stake in them and a direct role in corporate decisions. on.wsj.com/2g3iRbU

- The Russian government used a popular antivirus software to secretly search computers around the world for classified U.S. government documents and top-secret information, according to current and former U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter. on.wsj.com/2g3p3Rr

- Most Federal Reserve officials believed at their meeting last month that they would likely raise short-term interest rates again this year, though some said their decision would hinge on whether inflation picks up in coming months. on.wsj.com/2g3GeSR

- U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, opened the door to separate trade deals with Canada and Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement and repeated his warnings that the U.S. could withdraw from the pact. on.wsj.com/2g51Jmi

- Three days after powerful winds spread more than a dozen wildfires across Northern California, firefighters were still struggling to contain the fast-moving blazes. By Wednesday afternoon, state officials said, they had made little progress, and many of the fires were growing and out of control. on.wsj.com/2g51Zlg

- Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg announced an ambitious goal of getting a billion people into virtual reality and said he wants to ensure the technology is "a force for good." on.wsj.com/2g1NXAw

- Qualcomm was fined about $773 million by the Taiwanese government, the latest setback as the chip maker defends its patent-licensing business against an international wave of regulatory and legal challenges. on.wsj.com/2g1O4fq

- CSX's chief executive and shippers clashed over CSX service issues during a hearing called by the Surface Transportation Board amid complaints about widespread shipping delays over the summer. on.wsj.com/2g52MTg

- Coach Inc is becoming Tapestry Inc, in an effort to reflect the multiple brands, including Kate Spade, now under its umbrella. on.wsj.com/2g52VWO