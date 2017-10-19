FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 19
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 19

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A bipartisan proposal on health care teetered Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew his support and conservative GOP lawmakers said it didn't do enough to roll back the Affordable Care Act. on.wsj.com/2ytatgS

- U.S. President Donald Trump denied he made insensitive remarks in a phone call to the widow of a U.S. soldier and accused a Democratic congresswoman of making up the claim, which was supported by a member of the soldier's family. on.wsj.com/2ytaQbg

- General Electric CEO John Flannery is getting rid of company cars, a fancy executive retreat and perhaps thousands of corporate jobs under pressure to cut costs. on.wsj.com/2ys8CZJ

- Kenneth Chenault, the head of American Express and one of the country's most prominent African-American corporate leaders, will step down as chairman and chief executive on Feb. 1, capping a 16-year run at the card company as it grapples with a new wave of competition. on.wsj.com/2ytobjO

- Gilead Sciences' $11 billion bet on Kite Pharma is poised to pay off, with the approval of Kite's flagship cell-therapy treatment for advanced lymphoma patients. on.wsj.com/2ysRenq

- Hearst has agreed to purchase Rodale, the family-owned publisher of magazines including Women's Health, Men's Health and Prevention, in a move that will give it a major presence in the health and wellness arena. on.wsj.com/2ysPNW8

- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday tapped J.P. Morgan Chase's top electronic-trading executive, Brett Redfearn, as a senior regulator. on.wsj.com/2yrv5G5

- Swiss investor Marc Faber, the bearish newsletter writer who encountered sharp rebuke after his racist remarks, has resigned from at least five corporate boards. on.wsj.com/2yrvA2V (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

