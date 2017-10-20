PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 20

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Senate Republicans adopted a budget for the next fiscal year, clearing a critical hurdle in the GOP push to overhaul the tax code. on.wsj.com/2gpoOQM

- U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson described how he seeks to manage an often-fraught relationship with President Donald Trump, saying he tries to deliver short-term victories to an impatient commander-in-chief while focusing on a longer horizon himself. on.wsj.com/2gn2XcB

- The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the investigation into how a group of militants thought to be Islamists killed four American soldiers in Niger two weeks ago, a move that comes as U.S. officials face criticism over their struggle to answer questions about the incident. on.wsj.com/2goQ3uI

- Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is near a deal to add Lord & Taylor to its website, part of a broader effort by the retail giant to build an online shopping destination that can compete with Amazon.com Inc. on.wsj.com/2gpp6ak

- A federal judge sentenced Thomas C. Davis, the former chairman of Dean Foods Co, to two years in prison for engaging in a long-running insider trading scheme with legendary Las Vegas gambler William "Billy" Walters. on.wsj.com/2gp0Chv

- Personal-shopping service Stitch Fix has filed for an initial public offering, revealing that the six-year-old startup's annual sales have zoomed to nearly $1 billion at a time when traditional clothing retailers are struggling. on.wsj.com/2gnXlie