PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 23
2017年10月23日 / 早上6点28分 / 2 天前

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 23

2 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Electric-car maker Tesla Inc reached an agreement to set up its own manufacturing facility in Shanghai, a move that could help the company gain traction in China's fast-growing EV market. on.wsj.com/2yISsZt

- A Trump administration proposal aimed at shoring up coal-fired and nuclear power plants across the nation has generated opposition from an array of energy and consumer interests, including some who are often at odds on energy policy. on.wsj.com/2yGRk8R

- U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign digital director, Brad Parscale, will be interviewed Tuesday by the House Intelligence Committee, his first appearance before any of the panels examining the issue of Russian interference in the 2016 election. on.wsj.com/2yHl0CB

- AFL-CIO members selected Richard Trumka as its president on Sunday evening, retaining a position he has held since 2009. Trumka said his goal was for labor unions to emerge with a unified political agenda at a time when the labor movement is split over what approach to take to U.S. President Donald Trump. on.wsj.com/2yGD67R

- U.S. President Donald Trump said he was optimistic Congress would pass a tax plan he could sign by year-end that reduces the corporate rate while providing tax relief for the middle class. on.wsj.com/2yITaG7

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

