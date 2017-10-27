FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 27
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 凌晨4点14分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 27

2 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- CVS Health Corp is in talks to buy Aetna Inc for more than $66 billion as the drugstore giant scrambles to fortify itself against looming competition from Amazon.com Inc amid a continuing reordering of the health-care industry. on.wsj.com/2yQe3iK

- Billionaire pharmaceuticals entrepreneur John Kapoor was arrested by federal agents at his Phoenix home and charged with leading a nationwide criminal conspiracy to illegally distribute an addictive prescription painkiller - the highest ranking former executive of Insys Therapeutics Inc to be charged in a long-running investigation. on.wsj.com/2yRsGCw

- General Electric Co is exploring options for the GE Transportation division, according to people familiar with the matter, as a major part of Chief Executive John Flannery's plans to divest more than $20 billion worth of assets in the next two years. on.wsj.com/2yTOFKZ

- Harvey Weinstein has sued his former employer, demanding access to documents he claims could help with his potential defense against civil and criminal claims as well as a potential claim of wrongful termination against the studio. Weinstein, who was fired from Weinstein Co Oct. 8, said in a complaint that the studio has declined to provide him with emails he sent and received via his work account and his personnel file. on.wsj.com/2yVFOIT

- Twitter Inc on Thursday said it overstated its number of users for the past three years and committed to take advertising off its site from two Russian media outlets, while reporting modest user growth for the third quarter. on.wsj.com/2yW2lVO (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below