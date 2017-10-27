PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 27

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- CVS Health Corp is in talks to buy Aetna Inc for more than $66 billion as the drugstore giant scrambles to fortify itself against looming competition from Amazon.com Inc amid a continuing reordering of the health-care industry. on.wsj.com/2yQe3iK

- Billionaire pharmaceuticals entrepreneur John Kapoor was arrested by federal agents at his Phoenix home and charged with leading a nationwide criminal conspiracy to illegally distribute an addictive prescription painkiller - the highest ranking former executive of Insys Therapeutics Inc to be charged in a long-running investigation. on.wsj.com/2yRsGCw

- General Electric Co is exploring options for the GE Transportation division, according to people familiar with the matter, as a major part of Chief Executive John Flannery's plans to divest more than $20 billion worth of assets in the next two years. on.wsj.com/2yTOFKZ

- Harvey Weinstein has sued his former employer, demanding access to documents he claims could help with his potential defense against civil and criminal claims as well as a potential claim of wrongful termination against the studio. Weinstein, who was fired from Weinstein Co Oct. 8, said in a complaint that the studio has declined to provide him with emails he sent and received via his work account and his personnel file. on.wsj.com/2yVFOIT

- Twitter Inc on Thursday said it overstated its number of users for the past three years and committed to take advertising off its site from two Russian media outlets, while reporting modest user growth for the third quarter. on.wsj.com/2yW2lVO (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)