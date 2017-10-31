FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 31
Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- For the second time in three years, Sprint Corp is preparing to leave T-Mobile US Inc at the altar after months of negotiations to bring together the two U.S. wireless providers. Directors at Sprint's parent company, SoftBank Group Corp, met in Tokyo last week and decided to suspend the merger efforts, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2yZRQip

- Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Twitter Inc are set to divulge new details showing that the scope of Russian-backed manipulation on their platforms before and after the U.S. presidential election was far greater than previously disclosed, reaching an estimated 126 million people on Facebook alone, according to people familiar with the matter, prepared copies of their testimonies and a company statement. on.wsj.com/2yYwFNr

- Netflix Inc plans to end the political drama "House of Cards" after the end of season 6, which is currently in production, a person familiar with the situation said. The decision was made before reports about alleged sexual misconduct by star Kevin Spacey, the person said. on.wsj.com/2yZ2rKr

- ﻿Apple Inc, locked in an intensifying legal fight with Qualcomm Inc, is designing iPhones and iPads for next year that would jettison the chipmaker's components, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2z1UtQM

- A federal judge on Monday blocked President Donald Trump from implementing a ban on transgender individuals from serving in the military, the latest high-profile White House initiative to run into problems in court. on.wsj.com/2yZBYMI

- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a decision by Puerto Rico's power authority to award a $300 million contract to a tiny Montana energy firm to rebuild electrical infrastructure damaged in Hurricane Maria, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2yZROXC (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

