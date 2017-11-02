PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 2

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The White House has notified Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell that President Donald Trump intends to nominate him as the next chairman of the central bank, according to a person familiar with the matter, a move likely to combine continuity on interest-rate policy with perhaps a lighter touch on financial regulation. on.wsj.com/2ioMgxZ

- Police said two people were killed and a third was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado, outside Denver. on.wsj.com/2inw00o

- Hudson's Bay Co said it received an unsolicited offer for its German department store chain, Galeria Kaufhof, from its main rival in that country, but the company said the offer was incomplete and lacked financing. on.wsj.com/2int4AU

- Under Armour Inc is shedding more of its senior leadership, including its chief marketing officer and the head of its women's business, as the sportswear company continues to grapple with declining sales. on.wsj.com/2ilulIo

- Uber Technologies Inc's effort to close a multibillion-dollar investment by SoftBank Group Corp is in danger of derailing as co-founder Travis Kalanick tussles with fellow board members, including Benchmark Capital, over the limits of his power at the ride-hailing giant, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2imWFKy