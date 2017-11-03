FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 3
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月3日 / 凌晨4点37分 / 更新于 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 3

2 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Two U.S. B-1B bombers flew near North Korea on Thursday, alongside Japanese and South Korean jet fighters, provoking anger from Pyongyang ahead of President Donald Trump's closely watched trip to Asia. on.wsj.com/2gZ02qP

- The Justice Department is laying the groundwork for a potential lawsuit challenging AT&T Inc's planned acquisition of Time Warner Inc if the government and companies can't agree on a settlement, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2ipyGuh

- T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp are working to salvage their potential blockbuster merger, people familiar with the matter said, days after Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son appeared to call off the talks. on.wsj.com/2gZNq2Q

- General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co have been contacted as part of a Justice Department probe into job-training programs set up jointly with the industry's biggest autoworker union, the companies said Thursday. on.wsj.com/2gZF1MR

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

