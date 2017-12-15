PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 15

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- CSX Corp Chief Executive Hunter Harrison has taken a medical leave of absence due to unexpected complications from a recent illness. on.wsj.com/2yvIKYN

- The spouses of highly skilled foreign workers would no longer be able to work legally in the U.S. under a regulatory change proposed by the Trump administration on Thursday. on.wsj.com/2yv8bJP

- Special Counsel Robert Mueller has requested that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm that worked for President Donald Trump's campaign, turn over documents as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. on.wsj.com/2yw3Hm9

- U.S.-based commercial real-estate data firm, Xceligent Inc has filed for Chapter 7 liquidation following a year-long legal battle with CoStar Group Inc over alleged data theft. on.wsj.com/2yvyFLg

- Walt Disney Co said it agreed to buy most of 21st Century Fox Inc for $52.4 billion in stock, in a deal that would give Disney a dominant position in movies and sports and help bolster its flagging television business. on.wsj.com/2ywcftf (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)