PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 21
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
December 21, 2017 / 5:41 AM / 5 days ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 21

2 分钟阅读

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Saudi Arabia is hunting for an energy deal in American shale country, as economic upheaval pushes it to seek its first international oil-and-gas production investments. Saudi Arabian Oil Co IPO-ARMO.SE, known as Aramco, has had initial conversations about taking a stake in Tellurian Inc, a liquefied-natural-gas developer based in Houston. on.wsj.com/2kSJsun

- Kuwait said Wednesday it was investigating a military helicopter deal with Airbus SE, adding to the pressure on the European aerospace giant that is facing management turnover and multiple fraud investigations. on.wsj.com/2kRLr26

- China's ride-sharing platform Didi Chuxing Technology Co has raised $4 billion in its latest round of funding, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2kRLD1k

- AT&T Inc said it would make a one-time $1,000 payment to more than 200,000 workers once U.S. President Donald Trump signs the tax-code overhaul bill that Congress has approved. on.wsj.com/2kRuchr

- A New Zealand regulator blocked Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co's planned acquisition of UDC Finance, becoming the latest foreign government authority to flag concerns about the closely held company's murky ownership structure. on.wsj.com/2kRLE5q

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

