PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 22
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
December 22, 2017 / 5:32 AM / 4 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 22

2 分钟阅读

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Congress passed a short-term spending bill to keep the government funded through mid-January and avoid a partial shutdown looming at week's end. on.wsj.com/2kCQhkh

- Boeing confirmed it is in takeover talks with Brazil's Embraer, potentially strengthening its hand in the regional-jet market and helping it counter a move by Airbus to strike a similar deal with Bombardier. on.wsj.com/2kAX7a7

- Google-parent Alphabet Inc said Eric Schmidt will step down from his post as executive chairman in January and transition to a role as technical adviser. on.wsj.com/2kDrFb8

- Lawmakers are calling for a national security panel to increase its scrutiny of billions of dollars in U.S. takeovers by HNA Group, including possibly revoking its approval of earlier acquisitions by the Chinese conglomerate. on.wsj.com/2kCQ5Bs

- Papa John's International founder John Schnatter is stepping down as CEO after a tumultuous few months at the pizza chain. on.wsj.com/2kCNJm7

- Home-security company ADT Inc has filed preliminary documents for an initial public offering, more than a year after it went private in a leveraged buyout. on.wsj.com/2kDPkbI

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

