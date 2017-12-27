FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 27
频道
专题
若不能赢得阿联酋航空订单 空客A380或将停产--消息
国际财经
若不能赢得阿联酋航空订单 空客A380或将停产--消息
广汽集团与蔚来合组新能源汽车公司 未来将多维度合作
中国财经
广汽集团与蔚来合组新能源汽车公司 未来将多维度合作
专栏节选：比特币何去何从？--今周刊「老谢开讲」
财经视点
专栏节选：比特币何去何从？--今周刊「老谢开讲」
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 27, 2017 / 5:36 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 27

1 分钟阅读

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc said it planned to take a majority stake in a midsize Indonesian bank in a deal likely to top $4 billion. on.wsj.com/2l18g4f

- Elon Musk teased details for a pickup truck in comments posted Tuesday on Twitter saying the truck would come after the electric-car maker Tesla Inc releases a new compact sport-utility vehicle, which could hit the road as soon as 2019. on.wsj.com/2l194Gj

- Three U.S. cities filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday to force the Pentagon to properly report dishonorable discharges to a federal gun background-check system after a court-martialed Air Force veteran killed 26 people in a Texas church last month. on.wsj.com/2l4PgSg (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below