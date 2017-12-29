FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 29
December 29, 2017 / 5:39 AM / 更新于 a day ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 29

2 分钟阅读

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc investors and employees tendered shares equal to about 20 percent of the company in an offer by a SoftBank Group Corp led consortium that values Uber at $48 billion, a roughly 30 pct discount to its most recent valuation of about $68 billion. on.wsj.com/2lrfLku

- Apple Inc issued a rare apology for its handling of concerns about performance issues in iPhones with older batteries in the wake of a wave of consumer complaints. on.wsj.com/2lowcxC

- At least 12 people were killed and four others were critically injured on Thursday in a Bronx blaze that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the worst such tragedy in years. on.wsj.com/2loWrnF

- Netflix Inc said that it planned to increase the annual salary for a number of its top executives in 2018, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. on.wsj.com/2lr3dcu

- Aerospace group Airbus SE said on Thursday that it had finalised orders for 430 A320neo aircrafts with U.S. private equity fund Indigo Partners, confirming the company's largest single order, valued at nearly $50 billion. on.wsj.com/2loWcce (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

