FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 10
频道
专题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
半岛局势
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
深度分析
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
国际财经
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 10, 2018 / 5:49 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 10

2 分钟阅读

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc is facing new questions from government officials in the U.S. and France about its handling of battery-related performance issues on iPhones, a sign that controversy over the problem continues despite the technology giant's apology last month. on.wsj.com/2mlaSdP

- Wag Labs Inc, the startup behind a popular dog-walking smartphone app, inadvertently exposed webpages showing customer information including addresses and lockbox codes that could have enabled thieves to break into homes. on.wsj.com/2miLe9F

- The Trump administration told Florida's governor it won't consider new oil and gas drilling off the state's coast, backtracking on plans to expand offshore drilling all around the U.S. and bowing to pressure from fellow Republicans in the state. on.wsj.com/2ml3XkK

- Boeing Co said it delivered a record 763 jetliners in 2017 and secured net orders for 912 planes, as surging airline traffic continues to fuel a multi year boom for the airline and aerospace industries. on.wsj.com/2ml7IGS

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below