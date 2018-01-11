FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 11
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
国际财经
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
中国财经
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 11, 2018 / 5:50 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 11

2 分钟阅读

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Germany has gone live with one of the most onerous laws aimed at forcing Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and YouTube to police content on their platforms. on.wsj.com/2qRoBhn

- Toyota Motor Corp's announcement of Alabama as the home for a shared factory with Mazda Motor Corp highlights a major shift in U.S. vehicle manufacturing: Foreign auto companies soon will build more cars and trucks in America than the Detroit giants. on.wsj.com/2qTzJKj

- New York City is shelving a $9.6 million incentive package offered to Aetna Inc, while the insurer reassesses whether to move its headquarters to the city. on.wsj.com/2qVNdpa

- U.S. employers are shelling out more money than ever to resolve legal fights over their treatment of workers. Settlements from the 10 biggest class-action suits reached a record $2.72 billion last year, reports Seyfarth Shaw LLP. on.wsj.com/2qW2fvc

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below