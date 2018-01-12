FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 12
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
深度分析
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
深度分析
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 12, 2018 / 6:07 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 12

2 分钟阅读

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc is broadly overhauling the way it presents news and information on its platform, as it struggles to address criticism from users and others about the quality of the content shared there and its effect on society. on.wsj.com/2muskgb

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Thursday it would invest $1 billion to move production of profitable trucks from Mexico to Michigan, a move that will significantly lower the auto maker's exposure to potential changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement. on.wsj.com/2mu46Cx

- Qualcomm Inc is set to clinch conditional European Union antitrust approval for its $39 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV, as soon as next week. on.wsj.com/2msJwm6

- Luxury goods company Kering moved to shed most of its controlling stake in the German sportswear company Puma , announcing a plan to distribute 70 pct of Puma's shares to Kering shareholders. on.wsj.com/2muehHq

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below