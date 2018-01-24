PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The emerging fault lines in the global trading system were laid bare Tuesday, as 11 Pacific Rim nations agreed to forge a new commercial bloc that excludes the U.S., while President Donald Trump signed orders to curb cheap Asian imports he said had unfairly harmed American manufacturers. on.wsj.com/2BpupOQ

- Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc faces turmoil as founder Daniel Och upends plan for James Levin to succeed him as head of the U.S.'s largest publicly traded hedge fund. Behind the rift: money and control. on.wsj.com/2BoeSPu

- The Senate confirmed Jerome Powell to become the 16th chairman of the Federal Reserve, clearing the way for a new leader likely to continue raising interest rates to keep the economic expansion on track. on.wsj.com/2BpvxC4

- A top FBI agent last spring expressed skepticism about the burgeoning investigation into Trump associates' ties to Russian electoral meddling, according to a newly released text message, a few months before his texts critical of the president cost him his role in the special counsel's probe. on.wsj.com/2Bq4k27

- CSX Corp will require the railroad's chief executive to submit to an annual physical exam that will be reviewed by the board, adopting an unusually aggressive approach to a delicate issue just weeks after the death of its previous CEO. on.wsj.com/2BqnxRw

- Walt Disney Co is the latest major company to give its employees $1,000 bonuses following the federal cut in corporate taxes. on.wsj.com/2Bq0INH

- Twitter Inc operating chief Anthony Noto is leaving to become head of online lender Social Finance Inc, dealing a blow to Twitter's strategy for growth and raising questions about who will run day-to-day operations at the company. on.wsj.com/2Bo5prt (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)