PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was willing to testify under oath in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, the latest twist in a probe that he has repeatedly denounced as a "witch hunt." on.wsj.com/2n5SgyX

- General Electric Co said securities regulators have opened a probe into the company's accounting practices, a new challenge to the conglomerate's efforts to untangle its problems and turn around its struggling business. on.wsj.com/2n8Oyoh

- Trump's "America First" agenda loomed over the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday as European leaders sounded the alarm over the future of globalism and the system of international trade that underpins it. on.wsj.com/2n99pb8

- Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc, said it is launching its 13th unit: a cybersecurity business called Chronicle LLC. on.wsj.com/2n83rqS

- World Bank Chief Economist Paul Romer resigned on Wednesday, two weeks after apologizing to the nation of Chile for the way it was treated in one of the institution's flagship reports on business competitiveness. on.wsj.com/2Bsau1K (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)