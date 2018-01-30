PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 30

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The maker of Keurig coffee machines is taking over Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc, a marriage that combines popular brands that have struggled with increased competition and shifting consumer tastes. on.wsj.com/2BEqwFW

- Revlon Inc Chief Executive Fabian Garcia brought in less than two years ago to help revive the iconic beauty giant—is leaving the company next month. on.wsj.com/2BE1LJT

- A number of regulators and elected officials on Monday rejected as overly expensive and unrealistic the idea of a "moonshot" effort by the government to build a nationwide, next-generation wireless network, floated in a leaked internal national security memo. on.wsj.com/2BC9bO3

- Exxon Mobil Corp said Monday it plans to spend $50 billion to expand its business in the U.S. in the next five years, investments that were "enhanced" by the U.S. tax overhaul. on.wsj.com/2BEaDzd

- JPMorgan Chase & Co elevated two executives to share the No. 2 post at the nation's largest bank, the clearest step yet to designate a potential successor to Chairman and Chief Executive James Dimon. on.wsj.com/2BDwG9g