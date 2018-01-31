PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 31

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump, in his first State of the Union address, called for major, bipartisan deals on infrastructure and immigration, while reversing his predecessor's vow to close the Guantanamo Bay prison facility for suspected terrorists. on.wsj.com/2BFNCMr

- Xerox Corp is nearing a deal with Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp that would mark the end of the independence of the stalwart of 20th-century American industry. on.wsj.com/2BFgTXC

- Special counsel Robert Mueller is seeking an interview with Mark Corallo, the former spokesman for President Donald Trump's legal team, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, in what would be the first contact between the special counsel and a onetime member of the president's personal legal team. on.wsj.com/2BFbeAV

- Thomson Reuters Corp struck a deal to sell a majority stake in its financial-information and terminal business for $17 billion to a group led by Blackstone Group LP , a significant bet by the private-equity giant on financial data. on.wsj.com/2BF5ZkM

- Apple Inc is being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission over potential securities violations related to the company's disclosure of a software update that slowed older iPhones, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2BEtE4S

- French authorities have deployed boats and helicopters off the coast of southwest France to search for the boss of sportswear maker Quiksilver after his empty boat was found washed ashore Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2BFzfI1