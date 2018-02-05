PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Feb 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Broadcom Ltd plans to raise its offer for Qualcomm Inc to around $120 billion, a person familiar with the matter said, a move aimed at increasing pressure on the takeover target in what would be the largest-ever technology deal. on.wsj.com/2nErz4s

- Apple Inc's streaming-music service, introduced in June 2015, has been adding subscribers in the U.S. more rapidly than its older Swedish rival Spotify—a monthly growth rate of 5 percent versus 2 percent—according to people in the record business familiar with figures reported by the two services. on.wsj.com/2nDM3ub

- British wireless giant Vodafone Group Plc said it is in talks to acquire European assets from Liberty Global Plc , John Malone's international cable company. on.wsj.com/2nz6U20

- Center-right candidate Nicos Anastasiades was comfortably re-elected president of Cyprus in a runoff election on Sunday, beating rival Stavros Malas, an independent backed by Communist party AKEL. on.wsj.com/2nEbegc

- The Federal Reserve's unprecedented move to handcuff growth at Wells Fargo & Co sent a message that boards of directors, not just management, will be held accountable when big banks fail to manage risks. on.wsj.com/2nCkEc1