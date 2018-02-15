PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 15

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- AT&T Inc is considering an unusual gambit in the coming trial over its $85 billion bid to buy Time Warner Inc , seeking testimony from the Justice Department's antitrust chief Makan Delrahim, who wants to block the merger. (on.wsj.com/2EFXB9W)

- Cisco Systems Inc said Wednesday it would repatriate $67 billion of its foreign cash holdings to the U.S. this quarter, in one of the largest repatriation plans yet revealed. (on.wsj.com/2o0H9HX)

- British officials blamed Russia for last June's massive "Petya" cyberattack, which crippled computer networks at multinational firms including FedEx Corp and Merck & Co Inc. (on.wsj.com/2o8vuGf)

- India's Punjab National Bank said it had uncovered an alleged scam involving some $1.77 billion in transactions at a Mumbai branch. (on.wsj.com/2BXnbXn)

- A gunman opened fire at a South Florida high school at the end of the school day Wednesday, leaving 17 people dead and more than a dozen injured in one of the deadliest U.S. school shootings. (on.wsj.com/2o3xJuu)

- Siemens AG expects to spend more on compliance as the German company adjusts its accounting in accordance with the new U.S. tax law, the company’s head of tax Christian Kaeser said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)