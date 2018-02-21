PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Qualcomm Inc pumped new life into its bid for NXP Semiconductors raising its offer to $44 billion and locking up support from key stakeholders— a move Broadcom Ltd had warned could prompt it to end its $121 billion pursuit of Qualcomm. on.wsj.com/2CykyXN

- A federal judge undercut AT&T Inc plans to argue that the Justice Department is challenging its acquisition of Time Warner Inc for political reasons, ruling that the company can't have information on internal government deliberations. on.wsj.com/2CCr7Zu

- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he would seek to improve coordination among schools, law enforcement and state agencies to prevent school violence in response to the deadly school shooting in Parkland. on.wsj.com/2CArR18

- 3M Co will pay $850 million to settle Minnesota's lawsuit, claiming the manufacturer contaminated water in the state for at least five decades. on.wsj.com/2CyY3C4