PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sharp Corp has dropped its lawsuit against Chinese electronics manufacturer Hisense Electric Co in a dispute over rights Sharp granted to its brand name when selling televisions in the United States. on.wsj.com/2GKlESA

- Lawmakers returned to Washington on Monday to find a familiar contentious issue, guns, taking a priority over spending and immigration legislation that were expected to preoccupy their time for the next several weeks. on.wsj.com/2GKyqR0

- Investing company Blackstone Group asked outside fund managers over the weekend to detail their ownership in companies that make or sell guns, requesting the information by Sunday night. on.wsj.com/2GJvCni

- North Korea's delegation at the Winter Olympics said Pyongyang is "fully willing" to talk with Washington, officials in South Korea said. The message came just hours after the North's state media said it would "never have face-to-face talks" with the United States. on.wsj.com/2GGKjY8

- Airbus SE, Delta Air Lines Inc, Sprint Corp and two U.S. satellite services providers have kicked off an initiative to enhance internet access on airliners, inviting other companies to join voluntary efforts to upgrade global standards for airborne connectivity. on.wsj.com/2GK3JLL (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)