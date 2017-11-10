FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Previ plans more diversified stock portfolio -Estado
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
阿里巴巴“双11”启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
中国财经
阿里巴巴“双11”启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月10日 / 晚上6点04分 / 更新于 12 小时前

Brazil's Previ plans more diversified stock portfolio -Estado

2 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian pension fund manager Previ, the largest in Latin America, wants to diversify its stock portfolio over the next five years, Chief Executive Officer Gueitiro Genso said in a newspaper interview published on Friday.

The plan to exit stakes that are part of the controlling shareholder blocs of several companies would make Previ, which is formally known as Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil, “an activist minority shareholder,” Genso told O Estado de S. Paulo.

Previ’s media representatives did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Previ’s most important pension plan has 46.9 percent of assets in stocks, with 12 companies representing 94 percent of an equities portfolio of about 74.9 billion reais ($22.87 billion), Estado reported.

“The good thing is that these are real-economy assets that will not turn into dust,” Genso told the newspaper. “The big challenge is to disperse this portfolio.”

Previ’s top investments include miner Vale SA, Banco do Brasil SA, brewer AmBev and oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA. It also owns stakes in meatpacker BRF SA, utility CPFL Energia and fuel distributor Ultrapar Particpações SA.

Genso declined to say which assets it will put up for sale next.

$1 = 3.2747 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below