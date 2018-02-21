FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 21, 2018 / 2:08 PM / 更新于 21 hours ago

Priceline Group to rename itself Booking Holdings Inc

1 分钟阅读

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Online travel services company Priceline Group Inc on Wednesday said it is changing its name to Booking Holdings Inc to align with its larger business, Booking.com.

The unit has more than 1.5 million properties, the company said.

Booking Holdings which primarily consists of Booking.com, priceline.com, KAYAK, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, will begin trading under the new ticker “BKNG.O” on Feb. 27.

The name change goes into effect immediately. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below