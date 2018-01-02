FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Principal Financial to buy Indian lender PNB's stakes in JVs
综述：朝鲜重新开通边境热线 特朗普称他的核按钮比朝鲜威力更大
焦点：美国以国家安全为由阻止马云旗下的蚂蚁金服收购速汇金
投机客在12月26日当周增持比特币空头仓位--CFTC
January 2, 2018 / 9:31 AM / 更新于 a day ago

Principal Financial to buy Indian lender PNB's stakes in JVs

1 分钟阅读

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Investment manager Principal Financial Group Inc said on Tuesday it would purchase Indian lender Punjab National Bank’s minority stakes in their joint ventures.

The agreement, subject to regulatory approval, would give Iowa-based Principal Financial full ownership of Principal-PNB Asset Management Co and Principal Trustee Co, the company said in a statement.

PNB has 21.38 percent ownership in Principal-PNB Asset Management Co and 30 percent in Principal Trustee Co, according to the Indian lender’s website.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

