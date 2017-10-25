FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. opens shaving cartridge patent probe after Gillette petition
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 下午5点01分 / 更新于 11 小时内

U.S. opens shaving cartridge patent probe after Gillette petition

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it has voted to open a patent infringement investigation into shaving cartridges and related parts and products after a petition from Procter & Gamble Co’s Gillette Co.

Gillette’s complaint says products infringing its products were imported, and the ITC said in a statement it has named as respondents Edgewell Personal Care Co of Missouri and several subsidiaries, including Schick Manufacturing Inc of Connecticut and Schick (Guangzhou) Co Ltd of Guangzhou, China. (Reporting by Eric Walsh)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below