CalSTRS says it supports Nelson Peltz nomination to P&G board
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月5日 / 晚上11点33分 / 13 天前

CalSTRS says it supports Nelson Peltz nomination to P&G board

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS) said on Thursday it would support the nomination of Nelson Peltz, chief executive of Trian Fund Management, to the board of directors at Procter & Gamble Co .

“CalSTRS believes the addition of Peltz to the board is best for P&G, the CalSTRS fund and ultimately, the teachers of California,” CalSTRS Director of Corporate Governance Anne Sheehan said in a statement.

The U.S. public pension fund holds close to 5.6 million shares of P&G stock valued at about $508 million, and has been an investor with Trian since April 2011, the fund said in a statement.

P&G could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

