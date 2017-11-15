FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月15日 / 晚上10点03分 / 更新于 6 小时前

CORRECTED-Trian's Peltz says it wins proxy fight against P&G

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects to show Trian said Peltz had won shareholder vote, not that had been appointed to the board)

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Trian’s Nelson Peltz said on Wednesday he won a proxy fight with Procter & Gamble Co for a seat on the company’s board.

Peltz won by 43,000 votes in a recount, a source told Reuters.

The maker of Tide detergent last month said that Peltz had lost his bid to win a seat on the company’s board by 6.15 million votes, according to a preliminary tally.

Shares of the company were up 3.4 percent at $91.14 after market. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

