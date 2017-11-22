FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
P&G reviewing board seat recount; Trian calls it waste of time
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
2017年11月22日 / 下午2点55分 / 1 天前

P&G reviewing board seat recount; Trian calls it waste of time

Sruthi Ramakrishnan

2 分钟阅读

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co said on Wednesday it was reviewing a recount of a shareholder vote that showed activist investor Nelson Peltz had narrowly won a seat on the company’s board.

Peltz-led Trian Fund Management said on Wednesday it was disappointed by P&G’s decision to contest the vote.

“This is a review and not a challenge, an important distinction. Our goal is simply to ensure all votes are counted and counted accurately,” P&G spokesman Damon Jones told Reuters in an email.

Peltz claimed victory after a preliminary tally of votes was released last week, but P&G had refused to concede and said it wants to see a certified result before declaring a winner.

“Regardless of how they voted, P&G shareholders should be concerned that P&G has opted to waste further time and shareholder money contesting the official tabulation of the independent Inspector”, Trian said in a statement.

Trian asked P&G to reconsider its decision to review and immediately give Peltz a seat on the company’s board. (Additional reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

