综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月22日 / 上午11点20分 / 1 个月前

P&G shareholders should vote Peltz to board, Glass Lewis says

2 分钟阅读

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co LLC is recommending that Procter & Gamble shareholders vote Trian Fund Management LP’s Nelson Peltz to the consumer goods company’s board, Trian said on Friday.

Peltz’s experience in the packaged goods and consumer brands industries would add significant heft to P&G’s board, Glass Lewis said in a statement released by Trian.

“We believe investors have been afforded ample cause to support Mr. Peltz’s election at this time,” the advisory firm said.

Activist hedge fund Trian disclosed a $3.5 billion stake in P&G earlier this year and announced the nomination of its co-founder Peltz to the company’s board. Trian’s campaign represents the the largest proxy fight ever against the more than $200 billion consumer products company.

P&G has argued that Peltz’s plan to boost shareholder value by organizing the company into three largely autonomous business units would result in higher costs, lower profits and another restructuring that could lead to a breakup of the company.

P&G said in a statement on Friday it was disappointed with Glass Lewis’s conclusion.

Cincinnati-based P&G’s annual shareholder meeting is scheduled for Oct. 10. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

