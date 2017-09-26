FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. apartment vacancy rate up slightly in third quarter - Reis
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月26日 / 凌晨3点34分 / 23 天前

U.S. apartment vacancy rate up slightly in third quarter - Reis

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. apartment vacancy rate increased marginally in the third quarter from the second, according to a report from Reis Inc.

The vacancy rates increased in 50 of 79 metros as many saw high construction that exceeded demand, the real estate research firm said.

The national vacancy rate rose slightly to 4.5 percent in the third quarter from 4.4 percent, according to Reis.

Asking rent rose 1 percent and effective rent grew 0.9 percent. They increased 3.8 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively, year-over-year, according to the report.

Total inventory is still expected to increase significantly in 2017 and 2018, Reis said.

However, construction in the third quarter, with 47,271 units, was again lower than expected, the company said.

New construction totaled 47,271 units, down from 51,925 units added a year earlier and down from 51,804 units added in the second quarter. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below